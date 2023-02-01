「日刊まにら新聞」ウェブ

1992年にマニラで創刊した「日刊まにら新聞」のウェブサイトです。フィリピン発のニュースを毎日配信しています。

2月1日のまにら新聞から

Marcos names senator's brother as DSWD secretary

［ 122 words｜2023.2.1｜英字 (English) ］

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr on Tuesday appointed Valenzuela City First District Rep. Rex Gatchalian as the new secretary of the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD).

Marcos administered the oath of office to Gatchalian, the brother of Senator Sherwin Gatchalian, in Malacanang last Tuesday during the 72nd anniversary of DSWD.

Gatchalian replaced former Social Welfare Secretary Erwin Tulfo, who was bypassed twice by the Commission on Appointments. Undersecretary Edu Punay was named as officer-in-charge of the DSWD.

In a brief statement, DSWD Assistant Secretary Irene Dumlao said they welcome the appointment of Gatchalian.

"The DSWD workforce commits to work with the newly appointed Secretary in ensuring that the mandate of the Department is carried out effectively, efficiently and economically," she added. DMS

