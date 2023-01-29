Six dead, 14 hurt in Sorsogon vehicular accident

Six people, including two teachers, died while 14 were injured after a passenger jeepney collided with a truck in Castilla, Sorsogon on Friday afternoon.

Lt. Col. Ma. Luisa Calubaquib, Bicol police spokesperson, said the mishap happened in Barangay San Rafael around 3:45 pm.

Citing a police report, Calubaquib said the jeepney was bound for Sorsogon City from Legazpi City went on a counter flow at a sharp curve.

It then rammed into an Isuzu van headed to Legazpi.

Rescuers rushed the jeepney driver and his passengers to the Sorsogon Provincial Hospital.

Six were pronounced dead on arrival, including two teachers of San Rafael National High School.

The truck driver was taken into custody for investigation. DMS