Two PAF pilots perish in Bataan plane crash

Two Philippine Air Force (PAF) pilots died after a light attack trainer plane crashed in the province of Bataan on Wednesday morning while on a training flight.

Col. Ma. Consuelo Castillo, Philippine Air Force spokesman said a SF260TP Marchetti aircraft of the Philippine Air Force with tail number 701 crashed in a field in Sitio Tabon, Barangya Del Rosario, Pilar, Bataan around 10 am.

Castillo said the aircraft with two pilots onboard took off from Major Danilo Atienza Air Base in Sangley Point, Cavite City to perform a training flight.

"Two PAF pilots perished in the mishap while no civilian casualties were reported. Our aircraft accident investigation team is already at the site for a thorough investigation," she said.

The PAF did not give their names.

Police found the airmen inside the cockpit of the aircraft.

"We lost track of them because we've been tracking our military aircraft through spider track and we lost track of them around 10:34 today. Their estimated take off from Sangley was around 9:59 am, and so 30 minutes, more than 30 minutes in their flight we lost (track of them)," she said.

Castillo said the Philippine Air Force grounded the SF260TP fleet.

"In spite of this mishap, the Command assures that we will continue to perform our usual mandate to provide air support for focused military operations and disaster response," she added.

Castillo said "the SF260-TP is a highly maneuverable and fully aerobatic basic trainer aircraft of the PAF that serves as a light attack combat aircraft. It was used during the Marawi siege and various combat missions of the PAF." Robina Asido/DMS