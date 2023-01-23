Marcos extends Chinese New Year greetings

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. extended his warmest greetings as Chinese New Year is celebrated on Sunday, urging Filipinos to ''delve into to the cultural and historical richness that has made our nation the colorful and vibrant society that it is today.''

''Let us also focus on the common thread that reaffirms the bonds of our kinship and friendship that have allowed us to withstand all challenges and overcome ordeals that have come our way,'' Marcos said in his message.

''I am glad to begin this fresh chapter with you all-especially with our Filipino-Chinese communities in the country-in securing the good fortune, joy, and harmony that will be our guiding light in writing our shared history anew. May this auspicious day not only remind us of the blessings we have at hand, but also inspire us to exercise deeper compassion to those who have less in life.'' added Marcos.

Binondo in Manila and Banawe in Quezon are two areas in Metro Manila that will be closed for Chinese New Year celebrations. DMS