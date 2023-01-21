Galvez to Army: Take care of our people, resources and organization

Defense Secretary Carlito Galvez, Jr. enjoined all members of the Philippine Army and the Armed Forces of the Philippines to take care of our people, resources, and organization, as well as to keep the organization clean and maintain its integrity, during his Talk to the Troops on January 18 at the Army headquarters, Fort Bonifacio.

Galvez stressed the importance of employee morale and welfare in the Department of National Defense (DND) and AFP to better serve the Filipino people.

“Take care of our people, take care of our resources, and take care of our organization,” Galvez said

Galvez said one of his priorities is to maintain harmonious coordination between the DND and its bureaus.

“Yung ating AFP at DND, gusto naming maging solid kaya nagpunta kami dito sa Army Headquarters,” he said.

Galvez mentioned the proposed amendments on RA 11709, which he presented during the Senate hearing on January 17, in particular, the provisions pertaining to the AFP's enlisted personnel.

“Huwag na kayong mangamba, inirekomenda ng DND at AFP na ang promotion system at retirement ng mga enlisted personnel ay hindi na sasailalim sa RA 11709. Yung inyong human resource development systems/programs will be directly under the different major service commanders. Pag labas ng batas ay excluded na kayo. Ang aming prayer ay ang ‘transition’ sa 11709 ay mapaganda at mapabilis ang pag-manage ng ating Armed Forces. Sana lumabas na ang amendments para hindi maabala ang inyong mga career,” he added.

Galvez praised the Army and AFP for their accomplishments over the past years, “This could be our night to thank and commend the AFP and major service commanders, officers, as well as the civilian human resource on their accomplishments for the past years especially in terms of good governance, security operations, and stakeholder engagement.”

Galvez also paid tribute to his former mentor, the late Washington Sycip, who said: “No one knows that I was a corporal and I was in the Army. I love the Army.” The SND reminisced. “Promise me, Charlie, to keep the Army clean,” Sycip told him before he passed.

“That is why I ask all of you to keep the Army and our Armed Forces clean, so we will maintain the number one rating,” Galvez said.

“After being received as a member of the DND family, I will be forever grateful to you. I solemnly swear that I will do my best to make you happy,” Galvez said. DND Press Release