Japan may support Philippines in maintaining CNS/ATM of CAAP

By Robina Asido

The Japanese government may support the Philippine government in maintaining the Communications, Navigation, and Surveillance/Air Traffic Management (CNS/ATM) System of the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP) following a glitch that caused the suspension of airport operations on Jan. 1.

"Of course, the project was financed by the Japanese government through JICA, so if the request is what the Japanese government may respond to, I think we can respond to the request, but this is still hypothetical. I can't answer the hypothetical question at this stage," Japanese Ambassador to the Philippines Koshikawa Kazuhiko said in an interview with reporters during the New Year party in his house in Makati on Wednesday.

Koshikawa explained that the Japanese may only help if the Philippine government made a specific request and if the cause of the system glitch was clarified. He also noted that the Japanese government may grant the request if they are capable of doing so.

Koshikawa said the Department of Transportation (DOTr) is requesting the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) to support the Philippine government in maintaining the system.

"I heard that the Ministry of Transport made a general request to JICA for the necessary support for the system to continue to function. But it is still under investigation by the Senate and House. After that is over and the cause is clarified, a more specific request may come out," he said.

After the system glitch that affected hundreds of flights last January 1, 2023, the CAAP previously claimed that the glitch was caused by a problem in the CNS/ATM system which was funded by JICA in October 2017.

Koshikawa confirmed that JICA funded the project but he noted that it was the DOTr that introduced the system and it was not provided by the Japanese government.

"There is a misunderstanding. Japan provided the funding, and it was the Philippine Department of Transportation, the Philippine government, that introduced the system. JICA is not the one that provided the system," he said.

"Of course, Japanese consultants were there (in the project). It provided consultancy services at the request of the Department of Transport and aviation authorities. JICA itself was not acting as a consultant by any means. Don't get us wrong. Ultimately, based on the requests of the Philippine government and the aviation authorities, consultants make proposals as experts while consulting with the Ministry of Transport," he explained.

"It does not mean that JICA is in it. JICA will review to finance the final proposal. It is my understanding that JICA does not interfere with what kind of equipment and systems to include," he added.

Koshikawa said "it is not the problem of the Japanese government to determine the specifications of the system."

"It is based on the request of the Philippine government. We also examine whether the project is suitable for financing. What kind of system and what kind of software should be included based on a discussion by the Philippine government including Philippine aviation authorities and Japanese consultant experts, and JICA is not directly involved in this. There is a misunderstanding and such news comes out," he said.

Because of the inconvenience caused by the incident to hundreds of travelers in the Philippines both Houses of Congress are investigating the incident.

'I think it was a disappointing result that many people suffered from inconvenience. Maintenance and system updates must be done properly," said Koshikawa. DMS