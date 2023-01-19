Suspect behind bombings at bus terminals in Davao City, North Cotabato arrested

A suspect behind the bombings at bus terminals in Davao City and North Cotabato was apprehended by military and police forces in a law enforcement operation in central Mindanao at dawn Tuesday.

Maj. Gen. Roy Galido, commander of Joint Task Force Central, said troops from the 602nd Infantry Brigade and the President Roxas municipal police station arrested Jordan Akmad alias Jordan Kamad in Barangay Salat, President Roxas, North Cotabato.

"He (Akmad) has a standing warrant of arrest for murder and multiple frustrated murders. He was reportedly involved in the bombing at the bus terminals in Davao City and Kabacan, Cotabato," he said.

"Akbar is one of the masterminds in the YBL bus bombing in Tulunan, North Cotabato in January 2021 and the burning of the YBL bus in M’Lang, North Cotabato in June of the same year that killed four innocent civilians," Galido added.

Galido said Akmad is a reported improvised explosive device (IED) maker, bomber, and extortionist of the Daulah Islamiyah-Hassan Group.

Following his arrest, Akmad was turned over to the President Roxas Municipal Police Station for the filing of appropriate charges.

Galido said Akmad is also associated with Ali Akbar, the leader of the Al Khobar Group who was arrested in June 2021.

Brig. Gen. Arturo Rojas, Western Mindanao Command acting commander, commended the troops of Joint Task Force Central for their accomplishment. Robina Asido/DMS