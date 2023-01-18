Eight Filipinos with COVID who came from China released from isolation

Eight Filipinos who tested positive for COVID-19 upon their arrival from China have been released from isolation, Department of Health (DOH) Officer-in-Charge Maria Rosario Vergeire said Tuesday.

In a press briefing, Vergeire said: '' The eight we identified as positive after coming from China have finished their isolation periods already."

"Based on our current protocols, if after seven days, you have no more symptoms or you didn't have any, you can be discharged from isolation and will just be monitored," explained Vergeire.

The close contacts of the eight Filipinos did not test positive for COVID-19, she added.

The DOH said eight Filipinos, who arrived from China between December 27, 2022 and January 2, 2023, tested positive for COVID-19. DMS