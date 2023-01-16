Death toll from rains, floods due to shear line, LPAs rises to 27: NDRRMC

The number of deaths from rains and floods caused by the low pressure areas (LPA) and shear line affecting several parts of the country has climbed to 27, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) said Sunday.

As of 11 am, the low pressure area was last spotted at 465 kilometers east southeast of Maasin City, Southern Leyte or 260 kilometers east of Hinatuan, Surigao del Sur.

Of the fatalities, eight were reported in Zamboanga, seven in Northern Mindanao, six in Eastern Visayas, five in Bicol, and one in Davao. Only 14 of the deaths were validated.

The NDRRMC recorded three missing individuals, two were reported in Northern Mindanao while one was in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region of Muslim Mindanao (BARMM). Only one of the missing was validated.

NDRRMC said that 151,365 families or 614,159 individuals were affected in Cagayan Valley, Central Luzon, Calabarzon, Mimaropa, Bicol, Western Visayas, Eastern Visayas, Zamboanga, Northern Mindanao, Davao, Soccsksargen, and BARMM.

Of this number, 20,056 families or 83,649 individuals were served inside 217 evacuation centers and 11,519 families or 28,947 individuals were served outside evacuation centers.

According to NDRRMC, 912 houses were partially damaged while 369 were totally damaged.

Crop losses increased from P257,765,961.89 to P258,372,690.9, with a majority reported in Eastern Visayas, NDRRMC said.

Damage to irrigation remained at P25,610,000 while damage to infrastructure rose to P171,430,996 from Saturday’s P171,230,996. Jaspearl Tan/DMS