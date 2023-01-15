DSWD says NCR Facebook page was hacked

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) said the Facebook page of its National Capital Region was hacked at 6pm Friday.

In its Facebook page, the DSWD said this is why there were posts that are not usually seen in their social media site.

''We are investigating this and doing everything to regain control of the Facebook page of the NCR field office,'' said DSWD

The DSWD also assured the public that their service won't be affected.

Also on Friday, the DSWD NCR office was deluged by people who claimed that aid will be released. The DSWD said that it did not issue any announcement about aid distribution. Eric Acidre/DMS