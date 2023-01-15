Former Philippine ambassador to Japan Lopez passes away

Manuel Lopez, former Philippine Ambassador to Japan, passed away on Thursday, ABS-CBN Holdings Corporation disclosed to the Philippine Stock Exchange. He was 80.

''I offer my sincerest condolences to the bereaved family of Ambassador Manuel 'Manolo' Lopez. A true trailblazer, we will cherish his incredible legacy and impact to our bilateral relations. May his soul rest in peace,'' said Japanese Ambassador to the Philippines Kazuhiko Koshikawa in his Twitter account Saturday.

Lopez was tapped by the late President Benigno Aquino III as envoy to Japan on December 2, 2010 until June 30, 2016.

He was the third son of Eugenio Lopez Sr, who owned the Manila Chronicle, ABS-CBN and Manila Electric Co. before martial law, and Pacita Moreno.

Lopez was president of Meralco from 1986 to 2001 and chairman and chief executive officer from 2001 to 2010.

He was also chairman and chief executive officer of ABS-CBN Holdings Corp. and chairman emeritus and director of Lopez Holdings Corporation. DMS