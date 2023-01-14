AFP dons 3-star ranks to top military officers

The Armed Forces of the Philippines donned three- star ranks to the newly promoted military officers at a ceremony presided over by the Chief of Staff, General Andres Centino on Thursday.

Promoted to the rank of Lieutenant General were Major General Arthur Cordura , the Vice Chief of Staff AFP, and Major General Efren Baluyot , the Commander of the Southern Luzon Command.

Rear Admiral Toribio Adaci Jr , the Flag Officer in Command of the Philippine Navy, received his third star, having been promoted to the rank of Vice Admiral.

“We grant or bestow promotion to deserving personnel of our organization who have exhibited excellent performance of their duties, and have demonstrated their competence and propensity to do more,” Centino said during the ceremony.

“It is incumbent upon them to continue serving our institution, our country, and our people, in the best possible ways they can. The three distinguished Officers we have the pleasure of honoring today are exactly that ? capable, competent, professional military leaders,” Centino added. AFP - Public Affairs Office