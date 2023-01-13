Gov't planning to privatize MIA: Bautista

The Philippine government is planning to privatize Manila International Airport (MIA), Transport Secretary Jaime Bautista told a Senate hearing on Thursday.

'' As far as the Department of Transportation is concerned, we will see to it that we will work and fast track the privatization of Manila International Airport because MIA is the gateway to the Philippines,'' said Bautista.

He added that '' it is the only airport in Metro Manila.''

Bautista said for the Civil Aeronautics Aviation of the Philippines, ''we will also ''fast track the resolution of the dispute between Sumitomo-Thales. I have been talking to them since September of last year because we know it is important to complete this maintenance agreement and upgrade of this (air traffic management) system.''

He said the Manila airport '' reached its rated capacity.'''' It even exceeded its rated capacity. That is why we need to improve and modernize NAIA (Ninoy Aquino International Airport). Admittedly we have two airports that cross each other. We can only handle 45 movements per hour but with newer technology, we should be able to increase this to 50, to even 55,'' said Bautista.

Bautista said the DOTr will ''fast track the terms of reference''. DMS