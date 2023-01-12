Alleged NPA leader killed in battle with gov't troops in Negros Oriental

An alleged leader of New People's Army (NPA) was killed in a clash with government troops in Negros Oriental on Tuesday.

Lt. Col. Magno Mapalad III, public affairs officer of the 3rd Infantry Division, said slain was Orlando Fat alias Banban, a resident of Sitio Banderahan, Barangay Trinidad in Guihulngan City.

Mapalad said Fat is said to be a political instructor of Section Guerilla Unit 3, Central Negros 1, Komiteng Rehiyon Negros, Cebu, Bohol, Siquijor (KR-NCBS), operating in the tri-boundaries of Guihulngan and Canlaon City, all of Negros Oriental and Moises Padilla in Negros Occidental.

Based on initial report, troops were responding to the complaints of the residents on extortion by the rebels when they encountered around five reported members of Central Negros 1, Komiteng Rehiyon Negros, Cebu, Bohol, Siquijor (KR-NCBS) at the vicinity of Sitio Banderahan.

"The firefight lasted for about five minutes. After which, the NPA terrorists absconded towards the southwest direction, leaving behind their dead comrade," said Mapalad.

"Also seized from the encounter site were caliber 45 pistol with two magazines and five serviceable ammunition; three empty steel magazines for an M16 rifle; one empty plastic magazine for an M16 rifle; magazine pouch for caliber 45 pistol; holster for caliber 45 pistol; sling bag; backpack containing personal belongings, and subversive documents," he added. Robina Asido/DMS