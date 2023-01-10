Excavation work for Metro Manila Subway Project starts with launch of tunnel boring machine

Excavation for the Metro Manila Subway Project, first planned 50 years ago, has begun with the launch of the tunnel boring machine (TBM) on Monday in a ceremony at the East Valenzuela Depot.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. led the launching ceremony, with Transportation Secretary Jaime Bautista and Minister and Deputy Chief of Mission Kenichi Matsuda of the Embassy of Japan.

The launching of the tunnel boring machine highlights many “firsts” in the Philippines, the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) said.

In a speech, JICA Philippines Chief Representative Takema Sakamoto said: “Today, let me highlight many firsts. The launching of the first Tunnel Boring Machine of the first civil work contract under the 'first-ever' subway project, in the very first month of this year.”

Sakamoto said they acknowledge that the subway project faces several challenges including land acquisition, budget allocation, contract payments, and the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sakamoto also said they are lending all their support in the spirit of Bayanihan.

“We are conducting our technical cooperation project for PRI (Philippine Railway Institute), and training and scholarship programs broadly,” he said.

“We are also strongly encouraging Japanese companies to be engaged in the related Public-Private Partnership initiatives,” he added.

A “new dawn for the Philippines’ transportation story is on the horizon,” said Matsuda.

Matsuda said the subway project was planned 50 years ago. “The plan was first initiated during the time of the late President Marcos Sr. Decades later, it can be considered a legacy that is now in the hands of His Excellency President Marcos Jr. to fulfill,” he explained.

For his part, Marcos said that he takes great pride in the construction of the Metro Manila Subway as a “landmark event”.

Marcos thanked the Japanese government and JICA for funding the project and for being “active partners” in the country’s infrastructure program.

“ I am confident that they will shape our railway infrastructure and keep them at par with the highest infrastructure standards,” Marcos said.

He said the construction of the subway also shows his administration’s commitment to continue the projects of the previous administration.

Marcos said it will have “multiplier effects” on the economy.

“We will continue to invest and improve on our transportation systems as well as to pursue more projects in the years to come. So that Filipinos can gain greater access to places of work, commerce, recreation, and other vital areas,” Marcos said.

“Having an efficient transportation system will have multiplier effects on our economy, the society. It will bring comfort, convenience, an easier life for all. So let our hopeful anticipation of the results of everything that we do continue to fuel our drive to a prosperous and bountiful for our country and our people,” he added.

Transport Secretary Jaime Bautista said the ongoing feasibility studies will revive the country’s railway industry.

He said the Department of Transportation has allocated over $6 million for feasibility studies for the development of the Panay Railway, Bataan Railway, and the North Long Haul Interregional Railway, which will connect Ilocos and Cagayan with the National Capital Region (NCR).

“We are now on track to secure funds for feasibility studies for the San Mateo railway, Northern Mindanao railway, as well as the Philippine transport system master plan. With this, the Marcos administration will be able to revive the country’s railway industry,” he added.

The 33-kilometer Metro Manila Subway Project will link Valenzuela City to Pasay City and is set to be fully operational by 2027. Jaspearl Tan/DMS