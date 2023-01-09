No need so far to change protocols for inbound int'l travelers: DOH

The Department of Health (DOH) said it is not yet necessary to change protocols in the country's borders even as COVID-19 cases remain high in China.

In a brief statement Sunday, the DOH said: "We are currently implementing heightened surveillance and monitoring. Existing protocols are still sufficient."

"There is no need yet to implement stricter border controls for inbound international travelers," it said.

Eight unvaccinated persons who arrived from China between December 27, 2022 and January 2, 2023 recently tested positive for COVID-19. The DOH said it is monitoring 89 persons these eight have came in contact with from four flights. DMS