''Walk of Faith'' draws 88,000 devotees: Quiapo Church

Eighty-eight thousand persons joined the first "Walk of Faith" in Manila on early Sunday morning despite the absence of the Black Nazarene image.

The Quiapo Church Command Post said 88,000 devotees took part in the religious procession held in lieu of the "Traslacion", where barefoot devotees accompany the Black Nazarene.

Manila Archbishop Cardinal Jose Advincula is set to preside over the Fiesta High Mass for the Feast of the Black Nazarene set in the midnight of January 9 at the Quirino Grandstand.

Quiapo Church said Advincula will lead the mass in front of devotees and the centuries-old image of the black Christ.

The mass will be as the highlight of the Feast of the Black Nazarene in lieu of the traditional grand procession of the image.

Quiapo Church Attached Priest Father Earl Valdez believes they have achieved their main goal in introducing the "Walk of Faith", a religious procession with songs and prayers held by Quiapo Church.

The "Walk of Faith" lasted for about three hours. It left the Quirino Grandstand at 1 am and reached Quiapo Church around 4:15 am.

At least 101 devotees of the Black Nazarene sought first aid, the Philippine Red Cross said.

An unconscious person was brought to Jose R. Reyes Memorial Medical Center for further medical assessment, said PRC. DMS