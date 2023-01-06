Marcos eyeing to go to Japan for state visit in February

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr said he is eyeing to go to Japan for his next state visit upon the invitation of Japanese Prime Minister Funio Kishida.

"I think the tentative date is around the second week of February, right now," Marcos said.

In a press conference in Beijing, Marcos said he will focus on ''economic security'' during his state visit to Japan.

"Japanese have many concerns about regional security and we are seen, of course, the Philippines is seen as an important part of maintaining that security in partnership with friends and partners like Japan and the other countries around the Indo-Pacific, Asia-Pacific region," Marcos said.

"It comes from the Japanese Prime Minister when he says that --- when we generally talked about things like aid, grants, which is what we usually start off with when we are talking with our Japanese counterparts," Marcos added.

Marcos added he will go to Davos, Switzerland later this month to attend the World Economic Forum (WEF).

House Speaker Martin Romualdez earlier said Marcos accepted the offer of WEF founder and executive chairman Klaus Schwab to attend the next WEF Switzerland from January 16 to 20, 2023. DMS