Eight unvaccinated Filipinos who came from China positive for COVID-19: DOH

Eight unvaccinated Filipinos, who came from China, tested positive for coronavirus disease (COVID-19), according to the Bureau of Quarantine (BOQ) Tuesday.

In a Department of Health (DOH) statement, the bureau said the eight Filipinos arrived from China between December 27, 2022 and January 2, 2023.

"There were eight unvaccinated Filipinos, who arrived in the Philippines from China from December 27, 2022 to January 2, 2023, that tested positive for COVID-19 upon arrival at Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA), via antigen test," said the DOH.

"They have undergone confirmatory RT-PCR (reverse transcription-polymerase chain reaction) testing with positive results," it added.

The DOH said they were tested upon arrival at the NAIA in accordance with existing protocols that non-fully vaccinated individuals, who cannot give a negative pre-departure test result, are tested upon arrival.

"The individuals are currently under isolation," said the DOH.

The detection of the eight cases follows a DOH order to the BOQ for intensified monitoring and implementation of border control protocols for arrivals. DMS