Firecracker injuries jump to 211 from 137 on Monday: DOH

The Department of Health (DOH) said firecracker injuries during New Year celebration jumped to 211 on Tuesday from 137 on Monday.

Based on the latest report, the DOH reported 74 additional injuries over the past 24 hours as of 6 am.

" These were 16 percent higher compared to 2022 (182 cases)," said DOH Officer-in-Charge Maria Rosario Vergeire.

On January 1, 2023, the DOH reported 137 firecracker-related injuries, which is lower than the same period last year by 15 percent.

Kwitis led firecrackers that caused injuries with 45; boga with 27; 5-star with 19; and fountain and unknown fireworks with 12 each.

Hand injuries were the most common cases with 76; followed by eyes with 59; legs with 29; and head with 25.

The DOH also reported that 36 injuries were found to be intoxicated.

The National Capital Region had the most cases with 102; followed by Western Visayas with 25; Central Luzon with 20; and Ilocos Region with 13. DMS