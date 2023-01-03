Philippines ends 2022 with below 500 average daily COVID-19 cases

The Philippines saw an average daily COVID-19 cases of less than 500 for 2022, the Department of Health (DOH) said Monday.

The DOH said COVID-19 cases averaged 494 daily for December 26 to January 1.

"This is 39 percent lower than cases reported from December 19 to 25," said the DOH.

The DOH added that it doesn't see the need for additional health protocols amid a reported new spike in COVID-19 cases in China.

"The DOH reiterates that imposing additional restrictions on incoming travelers or any revision in our protocols against COVID-19 for that matter should be science- and evidence-based," said the DOH. DMS