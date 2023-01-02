LTFRB provides free shuttle services to stranded passengers at NAIA

The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) will provide free shuttle services to passengers stuck at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) to bring them to the Clark International Airport.

The passenger "rescue" effort by the LTFRB came amid reports that passengers were stuck at the NAIA due to some technical problems experienced at the country's main air transport gateway.

The initiative is also being undertaken to protect passengers from certain taxis and Transport Network Companies (TNCs) that are taking advantage of the situation by jacking up their surge prices.

According to LTFRB Chairman Teofilo Guadiz III, they have coordinated with transport operators in the National Capital Region and Region 3 to provide bus transportation services free of charge to the stranded passengers.

"The LTFRB already dispatched teams from our Operations office to ensure proper coordination for the passengers' safe and easy transfer to Clark, and also to continue to monitor those taxis and TNCs said to be abusing the surge in prices,” Guadiz stressed.

Guadiz will also monitor the situation at NAIA against possible abuses of TNCs and to help in addressing the needs of stranded passengers.

“We cannot allow what the taxis and TNCs are doing to continue. This is why I am personally going there to monitor the situation because this is a clear emergency, and they have no right to abuse the passengers by jacking up their fares," he added. LTFRB