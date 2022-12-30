Six die, four hurt in Quiapo fire

Six persons died and four were injured in a fire that occurred early Thursday in a house occupied by two families in a residential area in Arlegui, Quiapo.

The Bureau of Fire Protection did not provide names of the fatalities in the blaze which struck 2:34 am and which took nearly six hours to quell.

The fire took place in a four-story residential structure and adjacent houses. Damage was estimated at P 5 million.

Twelve BFP fire trucks and 25 volunteer fire brigades plus local government unit teams responded to put out the fire.

Affected by the blaze were 500 families or around 1,200.

The cause of the fire is being investigated by the BFP. DMS