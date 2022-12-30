Marcos says gov't will ''stick firmly'' to recommended price of P250 a kilo for red onions

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr said the government '' will stick firmly to the recommended price'' of P250 a kilo for red onions.

''We’re trying to find ways to bring the smuggled onions that have been caught... to reduce the supply problem,'' said Marcos Thursday.

''There are some legal issues to doing that immediately. So we’re still working on that. But we will keep the prices down by monitoring what’s happening in our markets,'' said Marcos.

He said the Department of Trade will monitor price of onions.

The price of red onions have soared to as much as P700 a kilo, surpassing the minimum wage in the National Capital Region of P570.

This prompted the Department of Agriculture on Wednesday to come up with a suggested retail price of P250 a kilo, which the former wants to implement by end of December.

“ So now, what we are doing is we are talking to the producers from whom we can source onions to bring to the market,'' said Assistant Agriculture Secretary Kristine Evangelista in an interview with dzBB. DMS