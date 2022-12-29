「日刊まにら新聞」ウェブ

12月29日のまにら新聞から

Palace names new OCD head, two NBI assistant directors

［ 70 words｜2022.12.29｜英字 (English) ］

Ariel Nepomuceno, former deputy Customs commissioner, was appointed the new head of the Office of Civil Defense on Wednesday, Malacanang Palace said.

Nepomuceno's appointment came amidst the rains and floods affecting Bicol, Visayas and Mindanao caused by a shear line.

Angelito Magno and Glenn Ricarte were also named NBI assistant directors.

In the Philippine Sports Commission, Richard Bachmann was named chairman while Walter Torres and Ed Hayco were named commissoners. DMS

