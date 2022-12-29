Palace names new OCD head, two NBI assistant directors

Ariel Nepomuceno, former deputy Customs commissioner, was appointed the new head of the Office of Civil Defense on Wednesday, Malacanang Palace said.

Nepomuceno's appointment came amidst the rains and floods affecting Bicol, Visayas and Mindanao caused by a shear line.

Angelito Magno and Glenn Ricarte were also named NBI assistant directors.

In the Philippine Sports Commission, Richard Bachmann was named chairman while Walter Torres and Ed Hayco were named commissoners. DMS