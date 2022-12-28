At least 17 reported dead, 27 missing due to rains, floods caused by shear line: NDRRMC

At least 17 persons were reported dead and 27 missing due to rains and floods caused by the shear line, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) said Tuesday.

In its 6 pm report, the NDRRMC said a total of nine persons died in Northern Mindanao, five in Bicol and one in Zamboanga region.

It added that the above figures were being validated.

From the 27 missing, twelve each were in Bicol and Eastern Visayas and three in Northern Mindanao. The 12 missing in Bicol and three in Mindanao are up for validation, NDRRMC said.

A total of 186, 549 persons or 48,358 were affected by the shear line, with 46, 479 persons or 10, 873 families are in 105 evacuation centers.

Crop losses were estimated at P62.69 million, with the majority recorded in Bicol with P52.7 million.

Damage to infrastructure reached P20.5 million, with more than half recorded in Northern Mindanao with P15.5 million.

Damage to irrigation facilities amounted to P2.05 million, which were reported in Bicol. DMS