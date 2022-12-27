SIM card subscribers start registering numbers with telco firm Tuesday

The SIM Registration Act or Republic Act 11934, which will be implemented starting Tuesday, is an “added tool for law enforcement” against online sexual child exploitation and trafficking, Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla said Monday.

A subscriber has until 180 days to enrol his SIM card with the telecommunications (telco) firm.

President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. signed the SIM Registration Act on October 10, 2022.

Information and Communication Technology Undersecretary Anna Mae Lamentillo told dzBB the government hopes to finish registering SIM card users in six months. Registration will be online.

“In my capacity as chairperson of the Inter-Agency Council Against Trafficking (IACAT), I speak for the rest of the IACAT member agencies when I say that we fully support the implementation of SIM Registration Law and its IRR, as this will be an added tool for law enforcement…in enforcing laws against trafficking persons and online sexual abuse and exploitation of children or OSAEC crimes,” Remulla said at a press briefing.

Remulla said it would an opportunity for the country to comply with its responsibilities under the international instruments concerning the right of children.

He reminded telecommunications companies (telcos) to comply with security standards set by the Department of Information and Communication Technology (DICT) and the Data Privacy Act of 2012 for successful implementation of the law.

Remulla also told telcos to be mindful of the penalty provision, including failure or refusal to register a SIM, breaching the confidentiality of SIM users, selling stolen SIM cards, and transferring a registered SIM without required registration.

Remulla assured Filipinos that the data gathered by telcos would be “under stringent oversight” and monitoring of the concerned government agencies to ensure that their information would be safeguarded.

“The law provides that DICT shall perform an annual audit of telcos' compliance with the information security standards and telcos required to submit to the NTC (National Telecommunications Commission), DICT, and both houses of Congress on or before the 30th day of April of each year an annual report on the implementation of the provisions of the law and the IRR (implementing rules and regulations) of the previous calendar year,” Remula said.

Remulla said the implementation of the law will take a “whole-of-government approach” to ensure that respect for freedom is maintained.

He said that if there is any doubt in the interpretation of any provision, it will be resolved in a way that “accords the highest respect for privacy” and liberally interpreted in a way “mindful of the rights and interests of SIM subscribers”.

Remulla also assured the Filipinos that the law’s implementing rules and regulations are “not etched in stone” and could still be altered or amended. Jaspearl Tan/DMS