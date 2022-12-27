Six reported dead from floods due to shear line: NDRRMC

At least six persons were reported dead and 19 missing due to floods spawned by a shear line affecting several provinces, the National Disaster Risk Reduction Management Council (NDRRMC) said Monday.

Stressing that the numbers need to be validated, the NDRRMC said four persons perished in Northern Mindanao and two in Bicol.

Ten of the missing persons were in Bicol while six were in Eastern Visayas, the NDRRMC said.

At least 100,691 persons were inside evacuation centers in Mimaropa (Mindoro Occidental and Mindoro Oriental, Marinduque, Romblon, Palawan), Bicol, Eastern Visayas, Zamboanga and Northern Mindanao regions.

The bulk of evacuees were in Northern Mindanao at 46, 560 and Eastern Visayas, 32, 422.

There were 31 flooded areas, with 21 in the Zamboanga Region. Although waters have subsided in 250 areas, floods have yet to recede in the affected areas.

Twelve landslides were reported in Bicol.

Ninety-four road sections in four regions were affected, with 14 not passable in the Bicol Region. DMS