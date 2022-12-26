Police arrest three Chinese who allegedly abducted Filipina

Three Chinese nationals allegedly involved in the abduction of a Filipina who is the sister-in-law of Senator Grace Poe were arrested in Makati and Pasay, police said Saturday.

Pasay police chief Col. Byron Tabernilla identified the suspects as Jia He

Zhang, 28, Yun Gao, 29, and Lie Wang, 32. They were apprehended on

Dec. 19.

Zhang and Gao were nabbed along Chino Roces Avenue in Makati and Wang

along Taft Avenue in Pasay.

Police seized a .45 caliber handgun, a .9mm pistol and an M1 fragmentation

grenade from the two.

Tabernilla said the Chinese abducted the sister-in-law of Poe's trusted friend.

In a privilege speech on Dec. 14, Poe said the victim was snatched in

Pasay and brought to a POGO dormitory in Cavite where she was sold off to a

buyer.

Poe said the victim was lured by the suspects by offering her a job as a

personal assistant for P100,000. The woman was forced into a Mitsubishi

Xpander multi-purpose vehicle (MPV).

Tabernilla said they tracked down the vehicle's owner through its

conduction sticker. The vehicle was rented by a group of people.

Using the global positioning system in the vehicle, police traced the vehicle and took the driver into custody.

It turned out the suspects ordered the vehicle to be disposed after Poe's privilege speech.

Zhang and Gao face charges for violating Republic Act 10591, or the

Comprehensive Law on Firearms and Ammunition while Wang was slapped with charges for possession of an explosive. DMS