BFP records 19 fires linked to firecrackers from zero in 2021

The Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) said Friday they have recorded 19 fires linked to firecrackers so far.

“Last year, according to our data, we have zero fire incidents relative to firecrackers and hopefully, we’re trying to achieve the same as we enter the New Year,” BFP spokesperson Supt. Annalee Atienza told the “Laging Handa” briefing.

“It’s sad to note that right now, we have recorded around 19 fire incidents related to firecrackers or fireworks. Hopefully, there won’t be any additional incidents,” she added.

Atienza said they will be deploying fire trucks in selected areas to prevent further these incidents from happening.

“In designated areas, definitely, as always we have fire trucks on standby which we coordinate with the Philippine National Police, which are also led by our LGUs (local government units). So this cooperation is a big help to people who visit designated areas to witness the coming of the New Year,” Atienza told dzBB.

Atienza said most sellers and distributors of firecrackers and fireworks who get clearances from the PNP are compliant, but it is hard for the BFP to find illegal sellers, especially those that are in residential areas. Jaspearl Tan/DMS