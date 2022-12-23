LTFRB sends summons to taxi operators, drivers over ''Oplan Isnabero'' operations

The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) has sent summons to 38 taxi operators and drivers over “Oplan Isnabero” operations, an official said on Thursday.

This tendency of taxi drivers to ask passengers to pay an amount instead of relying on the meter has been common this holiday season. If the passenger does not agree with the amount, the taxi leaves.

“Many operators have been sent summons regarding their previous violations in the previous months. Their penalty is P5,000. But this December, we received 38 complaints regarding ‘isnabero’ taxi drivers and the LFTRB has also sent summons to the operators concerning their violations,” LTFRB Technical Division Chief Joel Bolano told the “Laging Handa” public briefing.

Oplan Isnabero is a nationwide campaign by LTFRB against taxi drivers who contract passengers.

Taxi drivers who are proven guilty of committing the act will be fined P5,000 on the first offense, P10,000 on the second offense, and P15,000 on the third offense.

Bolano said the LFTRB had an inter-agency meeting with other transport agencies and other traffic enforcers regarding violations of taxi operators.

“During this first week of December, the LTFRB had a meeting with the I-ACT (InterAgency Council for Traffic), LTO(Land Transportation Office), MMDA(Metropolitan Manila Development Authority), HPG (Highway Patrol Group), and the LGU enforcers not only on ‘isnabero’ taxi drivers and violators but on all other violations relating to the franchise,” Bolano said.

“Our enforcers are making their rounds. We have personnel deployed in taxi bays, aside from bus terminals. We are monitoring together with the LTO, MMDA, and the local enforcers from the local government units,” he added.

Violations of taxi operators can be reported to the LTFRB’s hotline and Facebook page, Bolano said.

Meanwhile, the LTFRB has issued special permits to 639 additional provincial buses in preparation for the Christmas season.

“The board has already issued special permits for the Christmas season to augment the bus routes with a high influx of passengers. As of yesterday, we have issued 639 special permits to bus units heading to the provinces, both for the North and South,” he said. Jaspearl Tan/DMS