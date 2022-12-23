Marcos declares Dec. 26 special non-working day

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr on Thursday declared Monday, Dec. 26 as a special non-working day throughout the country.

In Proclamation No. 115 signed for the President by Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin, this '' will give the people the full opportunity to celebrate the holiday with their families and loved ones.''

''A longer weekend will encourage families to get together and strengthen their relationship towards a more productive environment, and will promote domestic tourism,'' the proclamation said. DMS