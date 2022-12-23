「日刊まにら新聞」ウェブ

1992年にマニラで創刊した「日刊まにら新聞」のウェブサイトです。フィリピン発のニュースを毎日配信しています。

マニラ
30度-24度
両替レート
1万円=P4,100
$100=P5485

12月23日のまにら新聞から

Marcos declares Dec. 26 special non-working day

［ 76 words｜2022.12.23｜英字 (English) ］

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr on Thursday declared Monday, Dec. 26 as a special non-working day throughout the country.

In Proclamation No. 115 signed for the President by Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin, this '' will give the people the full opportunity to celebrate the holiday with their families and loved ones.''

''A longer weekend will encourage families to get together and strengthen their relationship towards a more productive environment, and will promote domestic tourism,'' the proclamation said. DMS

前の記事2022年12月23日 次の記事2022年12月23日