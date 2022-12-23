Sinkholes in Boracay ''not threatening'': mayor

Mayor Frolibar Bautista of Malay, Aklan said Thursday that the sinkholes found in Boracay would not affect tourism since they were “not threatening”.

In the “Laging Handa” public briefing, Bautista said: “The sinkholes are just small and shallow…They do not (impact tourism). The tourists keep coming. Based on the explanation I saw in the report, the small holes are not threatening.”

The Mines and Geosciences Bureau of the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR-MGB) had said it found 815 sinkholes in the island during its hazard mapping in the past two years.

Citing the DENR-MGB report, Bautista said most sinkholes were found in caves, cracks on the sides of mountains, wells, and wetlands.

Meanwhile, the fireworks display in Boracay will return after four years, he said.

“Our operations are now focused on the upcoming fireworks display in Boracay this December 31 because we haven’t had a fireworks display in four years. The establishments are very excited to have a fireworks display,” Bautista said. Jaspearl Tan/DMS