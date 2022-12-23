DND orders AFP to strengthen presence in West Philippine Sea

The Department of National Defense (DND) said in a statement on Thursday ordered the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) to strengthen its presence in the West Philippine Sea.

The DND said this was ''following the monitored Chinese activities close to Pag-Asa island.''

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr is slated to go to China for a state visit early January.

The DND did not confirm a Bloomberg report that China was reclaiming land around the Spratly Islands, which the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs said is ''completely untrue.''

The Department of Foreign Affairs on Wednesday said it is “seriously concerned” about the reported reclamation activities as such “contravene the Declaration of Conduct on the South China Sea’s undertaking on self-restraint and the 2016 Arbitral Award.”

“We have asked relevant Philippine agencies to verify and validate the contents of this report,” the DFA said.

The DND said ''any encroachment in the West Philippine Sea or reclamation on the features therein is a threat to the security of Pag-asa Island, which is part of Philippine sovereign territory.''

''It also endangers the marine environment, and undermines the stability of the region,'' it added.

The DND '' strongly urge (s) China to uphold the prevailing rules-based international order and refrain from acts that will exacerbate tensions in the West Philippine Sea and the larger South China Sea.''

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Ma Ning said: ''Refraining from action on the presently uninhabited islands and reefs?of?the?Nansha?Islands?is?a?serious?common understanding?reached by China and ASEAN countries in the Declaration on the Conduct of Parties in the South China Sea (DOC),?and China always?strictly?abides by it.''

''The growth of?China-Philippines relations?currently?enjoys sound momentum,?and?the two sides will continue to?properly handle maritime issues through friendly consultations,'' she said. DMS