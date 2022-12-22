DFA ''seriously concerned'' over China's alleged new construction activities in South China Sea

The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) on Wednesday said it is "seriously concerned" over China's reported new construction and reclamation activities in the South China Sea.

Bloomberg said China is undertaking construction activities in least four unoccupied features in the Spratlys, including Lankiam Cay or Panata Reef, which is being claimed by the Philippines.

“The Department takes note of the Bloomberg article on reported reclamation activities by China in unoccupied features of the Spratlys. We are seriously concerned as such activities contravene the Declaration of Conduct on the South China Sea’s undertaking on self-restraint and the 2016 Arbitral Award," a DFA statement said.

Quoting unnamed officials, Bloomberg said reclamation activities have been taking place in Eldad Reef in the northern Spratlys, Lankiam Cay, Whitsun Reef and Sandy Cay, where "some sand bars and other formations in the area expanded more than 10 times in size in recent years."

The DFA said it has asked relevant government offices to verify the report..

Bloomberg added that Chinese fishing fleets operating as de facto maritime militias have carried out construction activities in the area.

The Chinese embassy in Manila has no statement so far. DMS