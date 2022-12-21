Five police officers accused of being involved in kidnapping of online cockfighting master agent dismissed from PNP

Five police officers tagged in the disappearance of an online sabong

master agent in Laguna last year were dismissed, the Philippine National Police (PNP) reported Tuesday.

“The swift resolution on the administrative action made against these

erring personnel is a manifestation of the continuous internal

cleansing being implemented in the PNP,” the PNP said in a statement.

The Internal Affairs Service found substantial evidence to recommend

dismissal after it found them guilty of grave misconduct and conduct unbecoming of a police officer.

The five were implicated in the abduction of e-sabong agents Ricardo

Lasco in Barangay San Lucas in San Pablo City on Aug. 30, 2021.

With this, the PNP said it no longer has jurisdiction over them. They are under restrictive custody at the Calabarzon police headquarters in Laguna.

At least 30 cockfighting bettors have been missing since last year.

Fajardo said the sabungeros who could not be found are still considered “missing persons”

Fajardo said there are eight cases involving the 34 missing cockfighting aficionados and these are ongoing. ''The SITG (Special Investigation Task Group) will not drop this,” she said. DMS/Jaspearl Tan