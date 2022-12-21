Former UNICEF goodwill ambassador Paez named ''Press Briefer''

President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. tapped former United Nations International Children's Emergency Fund (UNICEF) goodwill ambassador Daphne O. Paez as his "Press Briefer."

In a press conference last Tuesday, Office of the Press Secretary Officer-in-Charge Cheloy Velicaria-Garafil said Paez, an ex-broadcast journalist, is tasked to help in "amplifying" the message of Malacanang to the media.

"I will be here to brief you every Tuesday regularly after Cabinet meetings, and to express, and to represent whatever programs, and news items that need to be amplified," Paez said.

Paez said she is not the "Presidential Spokesperson" since she said Marcos still wants "to speak for himself."

"I’m just here to support the Office of the Press Secretary for now, and I look forward to learning a lot about the programs," Paez said.

Paez discussed accomplishment presentations of 11 government agencies in terms of implementing the 8-Point Socioeconomic Agenda of this administration during the 13th Cabinet meeting last Tuesday.

"In the said six months, it is apparent the administration was able to do a lot in terms of programs to improve the economy and the lives of Filipinos," Paez said in Filipino.

Agencies which were able to complete their presentation, are the Department of Finance; National Economic and Development Authority (NEDA); Department of Budget and Management; Department of Trade and Industry; Department of Tourism; Department of Information and Communications Technology; Department of Public Works and Highways; Department of Transportation; Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development; Department of Foreign Affairs; and, the Department of National Defense.

"Those ([heads of national government agencies) who were not able to present will do so in January," Paez said.

When asked for confirmation about Presidential Management Staff Secretary Maria Zenaida Angping being appointed as Ambassador to Portugal, Paez said she has no information. DMS