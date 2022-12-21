Parreno is new Philippine Air Force chief

Maj. Gen. Stephen Parreno assumed command of the Philippine Air Force in Tuesday's Change of Command ceremonies Tuesday at Villamor Air Base.

The ceremony was attended by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

Parreno replaced Lt. Gen. Connor Anthony Canlas Sr as air force chief.

Marcos made a renewed commitment to support the continued modernization of the PAF and the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP).

“Be assured that this administration remains committed to the modernization of the Philippine Air Force and the entire Armed Forces of the Philippines,” Marcos said during the event.

“I, therefore, ask you to remain dedicated to your duties and continue to work closely with this administration as we build a safe, secure, peaceful country for the benefit of all Filipinos,” the commander-in-chief said.

Through the PAF personnel’s collective efforts,Marcos said he expects to attain the country’s goal of creating a world-class air force that keeps the peace and contributes to national development and regional security.

Marcos expressed confidence that under the leadership of Parreno, the Air Force will sustain its ongoing initiatives and achieve new heights in responsive service delivery for the country and the people.

Congratulating Canlas for his stint as the 38th commanding general of PAF, Marcos said the country saw a credible and responsive Air Force made possible through intensive modernization efforts, improvement of integrated air defense system, as well as regular conduct of aerial intelligence and reconnaissance missions.

PAF also conducted humanitarian assistance and disaster response activities and launched the Flight Plan 2040, Marcos added. DMS