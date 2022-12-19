Ten family members dead in Muntinlupa fire

Ten family members were dead from a fire that broke out in a residential area in Muntinlupa, authorities said Sunday.

The Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) earlier reported there were seven fatalities from the fire which struck Larva Street Bruger Subdivision, Barangay Putatan.

In an interview with dzBB, City Fire Marshall Fire Superintendent Eugene Briones said only one house containing one family was involved in the incident.

"Actually, only one house was involved in this two-storey building. The house is quite huge. We have casualties...One family was involved here, they are relatives," Briones said.

''We have heard some reports about the family coming home from the 5 am mass. They must have been tired and rested. It appears that (they were) cooking because when they arrived, there were vegetables in the pan. That was the result of our initial investigation. They didn't notice it immediately. When they finally did and their neighbors became alarmed, the fire had already become huge before they could even escape," he added.

Briones later said three bodies have been found.

“We were able to count 10 (fatalities) over all. We found their bodies inside their house. They were 10 all in all,” Briones said.

“When we were still searching, I mentioned that seven were found and the three are still missing. Now we have found all of them. They were hidden,” Briones said.

He said a mother was found embracing her child while three boys were found at the corner of the house, which appeared to be an attempt to escape. A senior was also found underneath a sink in the bathroom.

According to a report by the BFP, the fire started in the kitchen of the home and the first alarm was raised at 8:56 am. It was declared fire out by 10:25 am.

The fire began in the kitchen and was at first alarm on 8:56 am. It was declared fire out at 10:25 am, the BFP said in a spot report.

"The cause of fire is still under investigation," Briones said. Jaspearl Tan/DMS