9 in 10 Filipinos approve gov’t’s handling of COVID-19

An overwhelming majority of Filipinos approved of the Marcos administration’s response to prevent the spread of coronavirus in the country, according to a recent survey by OCTA Research.

Based on the Tugon ng Masa fourth quarter survey results on the National Government’s Response to Prevent the Spread of COVID-19, 92 percent of adult Filipinos approved of the national government’s response to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in the country.

This approval rating increased by 10 percent since the last survey in March.

This rating has also increased in all major areas and socio-economic classes.

Conducted on October 23 to 27, the survey covered the National Capital Region (NCR), balance Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao.

It has a sample size of 1,200 male and female probability respondents aged 18 years and above from class AB, C, D and E homes interviewed for the study.

The survey had a margin of error ±3 percent. Presidential News Desk