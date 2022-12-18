Marcos approves NEDA’s PH Development Plan for 2023-2028

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Friday approved the Philippine Development Plan (PDP) 2023-2028 in a bid to bolster deep economic and social transformation while reinvigorating job creation and steering the economy forward.

The PDP was prepared by the National Economic and Development Authority (NEDA) board which the President chairs.

“I’m happy to announce that today, at the NEDA board meeting, we approved the Philippine Development Plan for 2023 to 2028 and this sets out the framework of the development plan for the Philippines and we have included all of the priority areas,” Marcos said in a message.

The chief executive enjoined agencies to employ a whole-of-nation approach in the implementation of the PDP 2023-2028 and steer government instrumentalities into the “same direction.”

“This will facilitate the coordination and the alignment of all departments and all agencies in government to a single plan so that we are all working in the same direction,” the President pointed out.

The PDP 2023-2028 aims to reinvigorate job creation and accelerate poverty reduction by steering the economy back on the high-growth path and push for efficient economic transformation for a prosperous, inclusive and resilient society.

NEDA Secretary Arsenio Balisacan, in a release last week, said the PDP “offers an inclusive way forward, identifying the program priorities, strategies, and targets — as well as enabling policies and governance mechanisms — toward a ‘matatag, maginhawa, at panatag na buhay’ for all Filipinos.”

“Addressing inflation and the constraints to rapid economic growth, job creation, and poverty reduction in the new normal requires a whole-of-government and whole-of-society approach,” Balisacan said.

With the approval of the development plan, it will be ready for immediate implementation in 2023. Office of the Press Secretary