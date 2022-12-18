CPP says Sison, founding chairman, passes away at 83

Communist Party of the Philippines (CPP) founding chairman Jose Maria Sison passed away at the age of 83 in The Netherlands on Friday night.

In its official website, the Philippine Revolution Web Central confirmed that after two weeks of confinement in a hospital in Utrecht, Sison passed away at around 8:40 pm (Philippine time).

"The Filipino proletariat and toiling people grieve the death of their teacher and guiding light. The entire Communist Party of the Philippines gives the highest possible tribute to its founding chairman, great Marxist-Leninist-Maoist thinker, patriot, internationalist and revolutionary leader," it stated.

"Even as we mourn, we vow continue to give all our strength and determination to carry the revolution forward guided by the memory and teachings of the people's beloved Ka Joma. Let the immortal revolutionary spirit of Ka Joma live on!," it added.

Sison was a former University of the Philippines professor when he helped found the CPP, which celebrates its 54th anniversary on December 26. He also taught at Lyceum where former President Rodrigo Duterte was one of his students.

Sison was at the forefront of perhaps the world's longest insurgency, but recently the Armed Forces of the Philippines said the CPP's armed wing, the New People's Army, had weakened into five guerrilla fronts.

The communist insurgency was one of the reasons for the declaration of Martial Law in 1972 under the presidency of Ferdinand Marcos Sr, father of the present president. Robina Asido/DMS