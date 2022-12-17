Marcos' ASEAN-EU summit participation yields P9.8 billion in investment pledges

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Thursday reported a successful trip to Europe, his first visit to the continent since he became president, securing P9.8 billion worth of investment pledges.

“I am also pleased to announce that European business confidence in PH is high as evidenced by the expansion plans of European companies that were met in the sectors of fast-moving consumer goods, shipbuilding, renewable energy and green metals,” Marcos said in his arrival statement following his attendance to the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN)-European Union (EU) Commemorative Summit in Brussels, Belgium.

The presidential plane carrying the President and the Philippine delegation arrived 6:58 p.m. at the Villamor Air Base in Pasay City.

During the gala dinner hosted by the EU, Marcos said he exchanged views with his counterparts on ASEAN-EU cooperation, particularly on connectivity, trade, green and digital transition, food security, as well as geopolitics.

According to Marcos, he was honored to deliver one of the opening remarks during the Commemorative Summit, where he presented the recent milestones in ASEAN-EU relations ? the adoption of the ASEAN-EU Plan of Action for 2023 to 2027, as well as the signing of the ASEAN-EU Comprehensive Air Transport Agreement.

“I also welcomed the adoption of the Joint Leaders’ Statement at the ASEAN-EU Commemorative Summit, which is the product of intensive discussions between ASEAN and EU Member States through our Ambassadors to ASEAN in Jakarta,” Marcos noted.

“This is a very significant development that EU has turned very, very distinctly towards the Asia-Pacific region when it comes to the driving force behind the new global economy,” Marcos pointed out.

At the 10th ASEAN-EU Business Summit, Marcos said he was pleased to share the Philippines’ perspective on deepening ASEAN-EU trade through efforts in sustainable development, which is the theme of the Business Summit.

On the sidelines of the summit, Marcos was granted a royal audience with King Philippe of Belgium and held bilateral meetings with his counterparts from the Czech Republic, the Netherlands and Spain, which all ended up well for both the Philippines and its partners.

Marcos took the opportunity to meet Filipinos in Belgium, which he describes as fulfilling because he was “able to hear their concerns and update them regarding the priorities of my administration.” Presidential News Desk