DND says ''it views with great concern'' alleged swarming of Chinese ships in Iroquois Reef, Sabina Shoal

The Department of National Defense (DND) said ''it views with great concern'' the reported swarming of Chinese vessels in Iroquois Reef and Sabina Shoal in the West Philippine Sea (WPS).

In a statement Wednesday, Department of National Defense Officer-in-Charge Jose Faustino Jr said:'' The President’s directive to the Department is clear ? we will not give up a single square inch of Philippine territory.''

''We continue to conduct routine maritime and aerial patrols in the WPS (West Philippine Sea). Information gathered in these patrols are submitted to relevant authorities for appropriate action,'' added Faustino.

Faustino's statement came as Chinese Ambassador to the Philippines Huang Xilian said in a forum: ''I think we will have ''to'' develop more maritime cooperation in the future so that we can promote more trust and understanding between our sides.”

Huang did not mention the alleged swarming of the Chinese vessels.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr will be paying a state visit to China on January 3, 2023.

Faustino said while ''our lines remain open to dialogue... we maintain that activities which violate our sovereignty, sovereign rights, and jurisdiction, and undermine the peace and stability of the region, are unacceptable.''

''The Philippines remains committed to maintaining a rules-based order in the West Philippine Sea and the larger South China Sea, and reserves the right to deal with any situation that violates or threatens our territorial integrity and sovereignty,'' said Faustino. DMS