Military will not declare X'Mas ceasefire vs NPAs

The military will not declare a Christmas and New Year ceasefire against the New People's Army, dzBB reported Tuesday.

Quoting Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) spokesperson Col. Medel Aguilar, the network said it urged communist rebels to spend the holidays with their families and think about their future.

Aguilar said the NPAs have weakened into five active guerilla fronts.

The Philippine National Police said it will go on full alert for the holidays, dzBB added. DMS