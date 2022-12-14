「日刊まにら新聞」ウェブ

DOH advises people to hold X'mas parties outdoors

［ 130 words｜2022.12.14｜英字 (English) ］

The Department of Health (DOH) said the public might be better off to hold Christmas parties outdoors to minimize transmission of COVID-19.

Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said Tuesday: ''The best possible way for us to be able to prevent transmission of this illness is to hold parties in open spaces."

"If we are doing it in enclosed spaces, let us open the windows and doors so that the air will properly circulate in the venue," said Vergeire.

She said taking necessary precautions are important since the government is no longer imposing restrictions.

"The government does not want to limit our movement during parties since many places are already under Alert Level 1. However, we still need to keep in mind that we can still get the virus," said Vergeire. DMS

