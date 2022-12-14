Registration of SIM cards starts December 27: NTC

The National Telecommunications Commission (NTC) said mandatory registration of SIM cards will start on December 27.

In an interview with dzBB Tuesday NTC Consultant Ed Cabarios said starting December 27, new SIM cards would be deactivated unless it is registered.

“All the SIMs should be registered, no matter what kind of SIM it is. For those who would buy a new SIM, you should register that because you won’t be able to use it unless you register it,” Cabarios said.

On Monday, the NTC released the implementing rules and regulations (IRR) of Republic Act 11934, also known as the SIM Registration Act.

Under the IRR of the SIM Registration Law, SIM Card users are required to register their SIM after 180 days of the law’s effectivity.

The Department of Information and Communication could give an extension of up to 120 days.

President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. in October signed the law mandating Filipinos to register their SIM cards.

The telecommunication company will provide the registration form through its website.

SIM card users need to fill up the form and present a government-issued ID with a photo.

Failure to register one’s SIM within the registration period would result in its deactivation.

Providing false information in the registration form could lead to imprisonment from six months to two years and a fine of up to P300,000.

Telcos that leak information of SIM card users will be fined from P500,000 to P4 million. Jaspearl Tan/DMS