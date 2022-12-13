Marcos arrives in Belgium for ASEAN-EU commemorative summit

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. arrived in Brussels, Belgium early morning Monday for the three-day Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN)-European Union (EU) Summit.

Flight PR 001 carrying Marcos and the Philippine delegation touched down at the Brussels International Airport at 2:55 a.m. (Brussels time).

The President is expected to kick off his visit to Brussels by meeting the Filipino community in Belgium and Luxembourg.

In his participation at the ASEAN-EU Summit, Marcos is expected to discuss his administration’s priorities, particularly in expanding cooperation in agriculture, trade and maritime ties, among others.

“This will be the first meeting between ASEAN and EU Member States’ Leaders at the EU Headquarters and I am pleased to highlight the Philippines’ role as country coordinator for ASEAN in its dialogue relations with the EU,” Marcos said in his departure speech at the Villamor Airbase Sunday evening.

The chief executive will participate in the C-Suite or CEO Suite Luncheon for the EU-ASEAN Business Summit and the 10th ASEAN-EU Business Summit.

On the sidelines of the ASEAN-EU summit, the President will have the opportunity to expound on trade and investment policies during the business roundtable with the EU and European corporations.

The chief executive is also set to hold 10 bilateral meetings with leaders from Belgium, Estonia, the Czech Republic, Spain, Denmark, Germany, Poland, Finland, the Netherlands and the European Union.

Marcos is also expected to meet with his counterpart in Denmark, which the Philippines has existing maritime cooperation and shipbuilding cooperation. Office of the Press Secretary