MMDA: NCR mayors agree on moratorium on driver's license confiscation

Metro Manila mayors have agreed to impose a moratorium on the confiscation of driver's license of traffic violators as well as the interconnectivity with the Land Transportation Office (LTO) to quickly identify drivers with multiple violations, the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) said.

This was after the Metro Manila Council, the governing and policy-making body of the MMDA, held a meeting on Saturday with Interior and Local Government Secretary Benhur Abalos on the proposed single ticketing system for the NCR at the MMDA new office building in Barangay Ugong, Pasig City.

MMDA acting chairman Romando Artes said Metro Manila mayors heeded to the call of Abalos regarding confiscation of driver’s license of erring motorists.

Abalos expressed his gratitude to the NCR mayors for adhering to his appeal concerning driver’s license confiscation.

"I thank the Metro Manila mayors for heeding to my appeal. I would also like to reiterate that we maintain the authority of the LTO to confiscate driver's license as the leading law enforcement agency in implementing traffic laws and the safety of the motoring public," said Abalos.

For his part, LTO Chief Assistant Secretary Jay Art Tugade said it laid down the technical requirements for the MMDA and LGUs authorized to issue traffic violation tickets to tag and record traffic violations.

"Once the single ticketing system is finalized, the LTO will strictly implement its demerit point system to be able to properly monitor driver’s license records. License should only be issued to deserving and qualified drivers," Tugade noted.

Artes added that no driver’s license shall be confiscated while the LTO is working on its interconnectivity.

"Every LGU in NCR will pass an ordinance on this matter. For now, the existing ordinance/traffic laws of each LGU shall prevail. Subject to the passage of an ordinance, they are allowed to continue to confiscate driver’s licenses of erring motorists," Artes noted.

Meanwhile, Artes cited that the agency, along with the LTO and 17 LGUs in Metro Manila, are still finalizing the integration of the single ticketing system. Under the system, it will be easier and convenient for traffic violators in the metropolis to settle the penalties through Bayad Centers.

"We are finalizing the guidelines for the single ticketing system which includes the establishment of traffic adjudication court per LGU, incontestability of traffic violations, among others," Artes said.

"We will have a 5th technical working group meeting that aims to enforce interconnectivity among the LGUs in Metro Manila."

The single ticketing system is targeted to be implemented in the first quarter of 2023. MMDA Public Information Office