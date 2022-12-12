''Rosal'' moves northeast, ''less likely to bring heavy rains'': Pagasa

Tropical Depression “Rosal” maintained its strength as it continued to move northeast over the Philippine Sea, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said Sunday.

In its 5 pm bulletin, Pagasa said “Rosal” was ''less likely to bring heavy rains throughout the country.''

''In the next 24 hours, the surge of the northeast monsoon partly enhanced by this tropical depression may bring occasional gusts reaching gale-force over Batanes and Babuyan Islands, and strong breeze to near-gale strength over the Ilocos Norte, the northern and eastern portions of Cagayan, and the eastern portion of Isabela,'' said Pagasa.

It was located 505 kilometers east of Tuguegarao City and was moving 15 northeast at 15 kilometers per hour.

''Rosal'' had maximum winds of 55 kilometers per hour and gusts of up to 70 kilometers per hour. Jaspearl Tan/DMS